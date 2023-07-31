Uncertainty around Vera Pauw’s future puts dark cloud over Ireland homecoming

Manager states strong case for new contract but talks remain in limbo

The FAI has yet to offer Ireland manager Vera Pauw a new contract. Photo: Sportsfile

With a homecoming planned for O’Connell Street in Dublin this Thursday, what presents can the Irish team bring home apart from their presence?

They would love to literally make a point that all the regrets and missed opportunities don’t weigh down their homeward-bound baggage along with all the stuffed koalas and boomerangs.

A victory, just like that Katie McCabe corner, would be an undeniably historic moment, regardless of its competitive futility.

And the crowd reaction to a manager that, for a variety of reasons, no longer seems to have the overt support of her players or her association, will be an interesting audiovisual experience indeed.

How can a manager possibly take to the stage, surrounded by an association and a squad who don’t fully support her?

Celebrating a lack of success is one thing, but acclaiming rank disunity quite another.

The situation needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Vera Pauw was again pressed at the official FIFA pre-match press conference as to whether she deserved clarity from the FAI about her future.

“Yes.”

Megan Connolly, like the players before her, bats not an eyelid.

“It’s not my decision,” she says wanly.

Across the city, hundreds of Irish fans have been cheering captain McCabe as the vast transport of supporters ready themselves for a final assault at Lang Park.

Their cheers are oddly discordant with the gloom mood music that accompanies what is either a long goodbye to the manager, or an unnecessarily lengthy process to retain her services.

Despite their premature exit from the tournament, the Irish squad are determined to keep their heads held high, so proud they have been of their efforts. Their manager has received the plaudits from upon high to prove it.

“I have got messages from all over the world,” said Pauw, “from people from football, about how tremendous Ireland have done and what an addition to women’s football Ireland is.

“And that goes to the extreme, even from FIFA level, the top level, so that is something that of course gives me satisfaction because we worked so hard.”

As this campaign comes to a conclusion and, with it, increasing uncertainty about the manager’s future, the acquisition of acclaim from higher powers will assuredly form part of her campaign to acquire another contract with the FAI.

It remains to be seen whether they, or indeed her players, quite agree with her unsurprisingly forthright assertions that she neither has regrets nor would deign to change a thing.

“Of course we go to evaluate, but regrets mean that you haven’t taken everything into consideration. We have made every choice, taking everything into consideration.

“So, then you come to a choice and that choice is then the best at that moment. Whether it’s subs, whether it’s choices for the selection, you come to that with full consideration. So regrets? No.”

Pauw also defended herself against accusations from former players and managers that she had individualised errors and demeaned experienced players.

“You need to ask them why they criticise because I never point to players individually,” she said, in response to her comments after the first-half concession against Canada.

“Maybe you’ve noticed that. I never ever do that. I just make clear that if you make one mistake at this level, it is a goal against.

“As for experience, maybe I have expressed myself in a way that people thought differently. I never meant that.

“If we had a squad full of players with that experience, then of course we have more experience on the pitch and you’re closer to teams experience-wise, even if it is your first World Cup.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st July

Pauw also determinedly rejected claims that she could have afforded more time to experienced players who had been ruled out due to injury, including Campbell.

There are times when it seems the manager feels it necessary to remind us all where Ireland were when they began this journey.

“We should not forget where we come from, where we stand and what we face,” she insists.

“The only thing I can say is what I can see and that is that players are buying into the game-plans and that we are playing every game better.

“If you don’t feel that you can touch players anymore, that is the moment. But usually that’s around year six or so, when players get tired and the coach gets tired.

“But as long as we move up every game playing better, and having played the best game ever, then you touch each other.

“We all see that there are players knocking on the door. Of course we have seen that. Young players, also players in their mid-20s who are getting closer and closer.

“Leanne Kiernan is one of them and Tara O’Hanlon, Alannah McEvoy when she gets back, Jessica Ziu, of course, was already in the line-up, so there are many players knocking on the door.”

It seems like a heartfelt plea for people to hear the reason why she should continue, but is anyone really listening?