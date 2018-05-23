Unai Emery’s record against top Premier League managers

The Spaniard is familiar with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho as well as Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino from his time in his homeland managing Valencia.

With Guardiola and Mourinho managing Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively in that time, it is no surprise Emery’s charges failed to muster a win against either.

He did enjoy four wins, one draw and a loss in six league meetings with Pochettino, raising hopes he can wrest the initiative back in the north London rivalry, though Spurs provide tougher opposition than Pochettino’s former club Espanyol.