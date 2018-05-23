Sport Soccer

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Unai Emery’s record against top Premier League managers

Emery is familiar with Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho as well as Mauricio Pochettino from his time managing Valencia.

Unai Emery (left)

By Tom White, Press Association Sport Data Journalist

Arsenal have turned to Unai Emery to help make them title challengers once more – but his record against the Premier League’s top managers offers little encouragement.

The Spaniard is familiar with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho as well as Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino from his time in his homeland managing Valencia.

With Guardiola and Mourinho managing Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively in that time, it is no surprise Emery’s charges failed to muster a win against either.

He did enjoy four wins, one draw and a loss in six league meetings with Pochettino, raising hopes he can wrest the initiative back in the north London rivalry, though Spurs provide tougher opposition than Pochettino’s former club Espanyol.

Emery’s only meeting with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a memorable one, as his Sevilla side defeated the Reds in the 2016 Europa League final. He has never gone up against Antonio Conte, whose future as Chelsea manager remains the subject of speculation.

Unai Emery v Pep Guardiola

2008-09: Barcelona 4 Valencia 0, Valencia 2 Barcelona 2

2009-10: Valencia 0 Barcelona 0, Barcelona 3 Valencia 0

2010-11: Barcelona 2 Valencia 1, Valencia 0 Barcelona 1

2011-12: LaLiga: Valencia 2 Barcelona 2, Barcelona 5 Valencia 1. Copa del Rey: Valencia 1 Barcelona 1, Barcelona 2 Valencia 0.

Overall record: Played 10, Won 0, Drawn 4, Lost 6, Goals For 7, Goals Against 22, Goal Difference -15

Unai Emery v Jose Mourinho

2010-11: Real Madrid 2 Valencia 0, Valencia 3 Real Madrid 6

2011-12: Valencia 2 Real Madrid 3, Real Madrid 0 Valencia 0

Overall: P4 W0 D1 L3 F5 A11, GD-6

Unai Emery v Mauricio Pochettino

2009-10: Valencia 1 Espanyol 0, Espanyol 0 Valencia 2

2010-11: Valencia 2 Espanyol 1, Espanyol 2 Valencia 2

2011-12: Valencia 2 Espanyol 1, Espanyol 4 Valencia 0

Overall: P6 W4 D1 L1 F9 A8, GD+1

Unai Emery v Jurgen Klopp

Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy in 2016

2015-16: Europa League final: Liverpool 1 Sevilla 3

Overall: P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1, GD+2

