Unai Emery promises to help Mesut Ozil on his Arsenal return

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has offered to help Mesut Ozil rediscover the sort of form that deserted him last season and throughout the World Cup.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has offered to help Mesut Ozil rediscover the sort of form that deserted him last season and throughout the World Cup.

Ozil, 29, signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium in January but has often split the fanbase given his inconsistent performance levels.

The former Real Madrid man missed the last three games of Arsene Wenger’s reign but was fit to play for Germany at the World Cup.

He was one of several key players who fell flat for the 2014 world champions, who were surprisingly eliminated as they finished bottom of their group in Russia.

Ozil is likely to be given an important role as Emery looks to bring success back to Arsenal after they finished sixth in the Premier League in Wenger’s final campaign.

And Emery is keen to work closely with the player to ensure he can hit the ground running as part of the new regime in north London.

“We are here to help every player,” he said when asked how he will ‘fix’ Ozil’s form.

“For me it’s the same for one player as it is for 25 players. To help them. For us Mesut is a very important player.

“We want to help to be well, fine with us. The national team didn’t get the results they wanted but today he is on holiday and I want him to relax good and I want, when he comes back with us, to start with a good mentality.

“I want to work with him with a new way and with an ambition to continue with this quality and help with this quality, getting better with the team.

“I think last year was a difficult year for all, not only for Mesut. I think it is for the team. They finished sixth in the Premier League – not the position we want.”

Emery and his coaching staff have been working at Arsenal’s training base for the last two weeks, running the rule over those players not involved at the World Cup.

Press Association Sport understands Ozil is set to travel with the majority of the squad to Singapore on July 22nd for two pre-season friendlies against Emery’s former club Paris St Germain and Europa League holders Atletico Madrid.

Emery’s first game at the helm comes in a pre-season friendly at Boreham Wood on Saturday where he is expected to field a mixture of young players and those who have been training over the past fortnight.

Press Association