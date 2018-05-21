Sport Soccer

Monday 21 May 2018

Unai Emery in numbers

The former Paris St Germain boss has emerged as the favourite to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Is Unai Emery heading for Arsenal?
By Press Association Sport staff

Unai Emery is set to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s new manager, according to reports.

The 46-year-old, formerly of Sevilla, left Paris St Germain when his contract expired at the end of this season.

Here, Press Association Sports looks at Emery’s career in numbers:

2005 – Start of managerial career

3 – Europa League titles won at Sevilla

4 – Domestic cups won at PSG

1 – Ligue 1 titles won at PSG

74 – Win percentage in Ligue 1 with PSG

13 – Points clear of Monaco in Ligue 1 last season

6 – Clubs managed

0 – English clubs managed

2 – Clubs managed outside Spain

32 – Age retired from playing

25 – Days since PSG departure was announced

200 – Millions spent on Neymar while in charge of PSG

Press Association

