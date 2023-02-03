Unai Emery backs returning Bertrand Traore to be a success for Aston Villa

Boss Unai Emery is convinced Bertrand Traore can still be a hit for Aston Villa.

The winger was recalled from his loan deal at Istanbul Basaksehir last month and will link up with the squad next week, missing Saturday’s Premier League visit of Leicester.

Traore joined Villa from Lyon for £17million and has made just 30 league starts in almost two-and-a-half years at the club.

However, Emery is confident the 27-year-old still has a big future at Villa Park.

“I am sure about his quality and how much he can help us from now until the end of the season,” said Emery.

“We were following some players and analysing if they are better than the players we have or better than the possibility to have Bertrand Traore back again.

“We decided that if we don’t have a possibility to sign a player who can improve our squad, improve our wingers, then we were sure – don’t do it.

“At the end of the transfer window, I am so happy because I think we have players with big commitment and showing us good performances.”

John McGinn is fit again but Diego Carlos is out, despite closing in on a return from an Achilles injury, and Lucas Digne has trained after a shoulder injury.

“This season Leicester started with a bit more doubt with their results, but they have a very good coach (Brendan Rodgers). He’s shown in the past, and he will show again, his capacity,” said Emery.

“They have very good players but maybe they are in a moment where they don’t feel 100 per cent confident.

“In 90 minutes they play very good matches and they can have very good performances individually.

“We are playing at home and we need points because we can get into the top 10. I respect Leicester a lot, I respect the players, I respect the coach.”