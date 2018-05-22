Unai Emery appears to reveal he is new Arsenal boss

Unai Emery appears to have announced he is the new manager of Arsenal .

The 46-year-old left French side Paris St Germain earlier this month and is set to walk straight back into work at the Emirates Stadium.

On Tuesday evening, the homepage of his personal website – www.unai-emery.com – displayed a picture of Emery alongside an Arsenal crest. It carried the message: “Proud to be part of the Arsenal family.”

The image was taken down from Emery’s website shortly after 11pm, replaced by an error message. Former Paris St manager Unai Emery looks set to take over at Arsenal (John Walton/PA Images) Arsenal have not confirmed Emery’s appointment although that announcement is expected before the end of the week.

Emery is coming off a two-year stint in Paris during which he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups. He looks to have seen off strong competition for the Arsenal job, after a host of big-name bosses and former Gunners players including Mikel Arteta were linked with succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Impossible de parler de @Arsenal, de la @premierleague et du métier d’entraineur sans citer Arsène Wenger, une des références sans doute. Merci Arsène! pic.twitter.com/QZLcxbL0CH — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) April 20, 2018 According to Claudio Ranieri, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, Emery can be a success at Arsenal but may need up to four seasons to move the club forwards. Emery led Sevilla to three successive Europa League trophies, and Ranieri says the Spaniard has the strength of character needed to make an impact at Arsenal.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Claudio Ranieri went head to head in both the Premier League and Europe (Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport) “Unai is a good man and a good coach. He managed for a lot of years in Spain,” said Ranieri, who left Nantes last week and includes Chelsea, Juventus and Monaco among his former teams.

“He made a very good season in Paris St Germain – but you know in Paris you have to win the Champions League, and only the Champions League, that is the target there.”

Paris St Germain (2016-18) Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta, currently part of Pep Guardiola’s staff at Manchester City, had been heavily rumoured to be the leading candidate – and Wenger said last week the Spaniard “has all the qualities to do the job”.

Arteta, Luis Enrique and Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri were among those strongly linked, and Emery had initially been widely thought of as an outsider.

Press Association Sport understands Arsenal conducted in-depth interviews with several candidates from a long list of potential managers. Former Arsenal man Mikel Arteta was expected to return News of Emery’s possible appointment first came late on Monday, not long after Wenger was pictured waving goodbye as he left the club’s Hertfordshire training complex. The 68-year-old Wenger is expected to make a decision on his own future before the World Cup, where the veteran coach will be working as a pundit for French television.

