UK Government hit UEFA executive committee member and Gazpron CEO Alexander Dyukov with sanctions

UEFA executive committee member Alexander Dyukov has been sanctioned by the UK Government on the eve of Thursday's ExCo meeting in Nyon.

The Russian is among eight further oligarchs sanctioned over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and brings the total number of people and their family members sanctioned up to 82, including Chelsea's soon-to-be former owner Roman Abramovich.

Dyukov is chief executive of Russia's third largest and majority state-owned oil producer Gazprom, who were a major sponsor of UEFA up until February when the governing body for European football ended its partnership with immediate effect in response to the war.

Upon announcing further sanctions on Wednesday, which means more than £170billion worth of assets have been frozen, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said: "Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK's imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin's war machine.

"Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin's orders. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails."

Dyukov is expected to convene to Switzerland on Thursday for an ExCo meeting, which will take place in-person at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The future of former Zenit St Petersburg president Dyukov, who was elected as a member of the UEFA executive committee last April, is set for discussion but there is no guarantee he will be voted out of his position on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Dyukov also remains president of the Russian Football Union, who last month controversially announced their intention to host one of Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 despite the country's invasion of Ukraine forcing Russia's national teams and clubs to be suspended by FIFA and UEFA.

The RFU has since appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ban, which will prevent any definitive decisions being made at Thursday's ExCo meeting over Russia's attempts to host an upcoming European Championship.

ExCo members will be able to approve UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations at the morning meeting while another item on the agenda will be the club benefits programme for Euro 2024.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will attend a press conference after the meeting has finished in the afternoon where Dyukov's presence on the board and Russia's two European Championship bids are set to be addressed.