UEFA welcomes Irish High Court decision to block illegal streaming of matches

UEFA have welcomed a decision by the High Court in Dublin to block illegal streaming by Irish-based internet service providers of their matches.

European football's governing body had previously obtained a court order in the UK to stop illegal streams of international matches under the UEFA banner and games in the Champions League and Europa League and they have called a decision by the courts in Ireland to follow suit as a "boost".

"We are pleased with the decision taken by the Irish High Court," said UEFA’s chief counsel, commercial and technology legal services, Seong Sin Han said in a statement issued by UEFA today.

"This new measure builds upon the similar blocking order we have had in place in the United Kingdom for several years now.

"Both orders are effective and welcome tools in UEFA’s ongoing fight against audiovisual piracy because they place the ability to stop illegal streams firmly in the hands of the rights holder.

"The protection of our intellectual property from internet piracy is a top priority for our organisation and UEFA is actively cooperating and developing relationships with major digital platforms to disrupt the piracy ecosystem and protect our broadcast partners.”

UEFA can now force ISPs in Ireland to block access to IP addresses of servers which are illegally streaming games in UEFA competitions.

