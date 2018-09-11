Uefa are preparing to roll out a third European club competition from 2021/22 pending the final approval from the executive committee, Uefa competitions committee executive Andrea Agnelli has confirmed.

UEFA set to introduce third club competition alongside Champions League and Europa League from 2021

The move has been in the pipeline for some time as Uefa looks to maximise the commercial potential of its top sides while continuing to reward domestic success with continental competition.

Agnelli was speaking at the general assembly of the European Clubs Association, a group that represents the interests of the continent's biggest teams.

