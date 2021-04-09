UEFA set April 19 deadline for decision on Dublin's Euro 2020 games

Ireland are due to host four Euro 2020 matches this summer. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

UEFA have said they will make a final decision on Dublin's status as a European Championship co-hosts on April 19.

The FAI informed the tournament organisers earlier this week that they couldn't provide a guarantee that spectators would be allowed into the four games due to take place at the Aviva Stadium in June.

That followed on from discussions with government and public health officials which confirmed that it would be unwise to make promises without certainty.

A further ten days is a narrow window for the Covid picture to improve in such a way that the Irish authorities could make a definite statement about filling the Aviva to 25pc capacity in June - that's the minimum attendance that UEFA are looking for.

Poland, Sweden and Slovakia are due to play their group matches against each other on these shores, while a round of 16 tie potentially involving England is also on the list.

Dublin is UEFA's main concern but they are not the only venue with issues as Munich, Rome and Bilbao have also been given until April 19 to 'provide additional information on their plans' with a final decision being made around the Congress of European football's governing body.

The Hungarian FA have told UEFA they are aiming to fill their stadium in Budapest to 100pc capacity with strict entry requirements.





St Petersburg are aiming for 50pc capacity but could commit to letting in more fans while the plan for Baku is 50pc.





Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow have confirmed a capacity in the region of 25pc to 33pc with all bar the Scottish city keeping the options open to admit more.





London's plan is 25pc capacity for their three group games and the round of 16 but they are hoping to increase that percentage for the semi finals and final.





Online Editors