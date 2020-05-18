UEFA delay committee meeting over issues with Euro host cities

UEFA have announced a 21-day delay of a key meeting of their Executive Committee due to issues over hosting the Euro 2020 finals.

European football's governing body had planned to hold an ExCo meeting on Wednesday week, with UEFA eager to provide an update on how the current season in the Champions League and Europa League can be completed as well as planning for those competitions next season, but that gathering has been put back by three weeks.

"UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year," UEFA said in a statement.

Last week UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin revealed that three of the 12 host cities for Euro 2020 were having issues related to the Covid-19 crisis, the ability in particular of Copenhagen to host games in doubt, and that UEFA may need to ask other host cities, including Dublin, to take on extra matches.

"With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight," Ceferin said.

