Fans of the 20 countries that have already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 will be able to apply for tickets to watch their teams' games when they go on sale exclusively at EURO2020.com on Wednesday 4 December.

One million EURO 2020 tickets will go on sale next week to fans of qualified teams while Ireland await play-off

The Republic of Ireland have yet to secure their spot at Euro 2020, they face a play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on 26 March next year, followed by a potential final away to Northern Ireland or Bosnia on 31 March.

However supporters of the four teams who qualify through the European Qualifiers play-offs will be able to apply for tickets shortly after the completion of these matches, which will be played from 26 to 31 March 2020.

Dublin is scheduled to host three group games and one round 16 game at the Aviva Stadium.

Over half the tickets being made available for all games will be in the cheapest price category, with prices for group stage matches starting at €30 (in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest) and €50 in the other host cities.

UEFA EURO 2020 is the biggest UEFA European Football Championship ever, with over 3 million tickets available, 82% of which are allocated to all fans.

The football association (FA) of each qualifying team has its own ticket application conditions for its team's fans, who will be able to apply for tickets for group stage matches or 'Follow my Team' tickets, which allow fans to attend a knockout stage match of their team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before that match, fans will be reimbursed for the corresponding ticket.

For all matches where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated in accordance with the process set by each FA. All applicants who apply for tickets will be notified of the outcome by the end of January 2020.

Continuing the UEFA EURO 2020 Fans First ticket strategy launched in May 2019, fans of all qualified teams can apply for Fans First tickets for the semi-finals and final, priced at only €85 and €95 respectively. Fans First tickets will be sold as conditional tickets, with supporters being reimbursed if their team is knocked out before the semi-final or final.

Fans who do not meet the criteria set by their FA or who do not follow a specific a team are now also encouraged again to apply via the public ballot on EURO2020.com/tickets, where the next tranche of tickets will also be available from 4 December 2019 at 14:00 CET.

Accessibility tickets for fans requiring easy access seats, as well as for those who use a wheelchair, will be sold at the same price as the lowest price category 3 tickets, regardless of the seat position.

