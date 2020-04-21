November double header on the cards for Ireland as three options proposed for Euro 2020 playoffs

UEFA will decide next month on the format for the Euro 2020 playoffs but a double header in November is now a possibility, UEFA told officials from the national associations today.

Representatives of all 55 national federations were updated by UEFA by conference call today and the governing body stated its desire to finish the current Champions League and Europa League campaigns with the final of each tournament on August 27th (Europa) and August 29th (Champions League) though that extension would of course hold up the start of the qualifying rounds for the 2020/21 European season.

UEFA also advised associations to try and finish domestic competitions if possible but they would allow national bodies to deem their championships to be over and judged on current standings, as has happened in Belgium, though UEFA had earlier opposed the Belgian FA's move to declare the season over as it stands.

The eight countries involved in the Euro 2020 playoffs, including the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, were told of three possible scenarios for the semi-final and final matches in those playoffs: one game each in September and October; one game in October and November; two games in November.

The associations in question were told to give feedback on their preferred options to UEFA for their Executive Committee to make a decision on the playoff format at their next meeting, on May 27th.

