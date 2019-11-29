The Euro 2020 draw is tomorrow and here is a star-studded 11 who will be part of the occasion in Bucharest.

The Euro 2020 draw is tomorrow and here is a star-studded 11 who will be part of the occasion in Bucharest.

Euro 2020: This 11 men team involved in tomorrow's draw would have been match for anyone in their day

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain – 14 EURO appearances/0 goals)

The goalkeeper won two EUROs and a FIFA World Cup with Spain between 2008 and 2012. His former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos recently overtook his record of 167 caps for La Roja, but Casillas remains in a field of his own in terms of UEFA Champions League appearances: 181 in total.

Defender: Philipp Lahm (Germany – 14 EURO appearances/2 goals)

The Bayern München man retired in 2017 with winners' medals from the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League and 2014 World Cup among his prize possessions. Of his 113 Germany outings, 14 were at EURO final tournaments. He was famously never sent off in his 16-year senior career.

Defender: John Sivebæk (Denmark – 10 EURO appearances/0 goals)

The first player to score a goal under Sir Alex Ferguson following his appointment as Manchester United boss. The right-back went on to play in France and Italy, but his most famous overseas adventure was in Sweden, where Denmark upset the odds to win the EURO in 1992.

Defender: Marcel Desailly (France – 12 EURO appearances/0 goals)

The centre-back was a World Cup winner in 1998 and was named in the official Team of the Tournament as France claimed the EURO two years later. 'The Rock' also won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with Marseille (1993) and AC Milan (1994).

Defender: Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal – 11 EURO appearances/0 goals)

José Mourinho's centre-back of choice, Ricardo Carvalho won the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League under 'The Special One' at Porto, then followed him to Chelsea and Real Madrid. At 38, he was the oldest outfield player at UEFA EURO 2016, but still ended the tournament as a winner.

Midfielder: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece – 6 EURO appearances/0 goals)

The central midfielder was 32 when he played a leading role in one of the greatest shocks in EURO history, captaining rank outsiders Greece as they beat tournament hosts Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2004 final. Zagorakis was named Player of the Tournament for his Herculean efforts.

Midfielder: Karel Poborský (Czech Republic – 14 appearances/2 goals)

The pacy right-winger's stunning lob against Portugal in the quarter-finals of EURO '96 helped cement his reputation as the tournament's break-out star. The Czechs lost to Germany in the final, but Poborský stayed on in England, signing for Manchester United the same summer.

Midfielder: Ruud Gullit (Netherlands – 9 EURO appearances/1 goal)

The stylish midfielder scored the first goal of the 1988 EURO final, the Netherlands going on to beat Russia and lift their only major international title. A year earlier he had become the world's most expensive player, leaving PSV Eindhoven for AC Milan, where he won the European Cup twice.

Midfielder: João Mário (Portugal – 7 EURO appearances/0 goals)

Unique among our legends XI in that he is still playing football, the 26-year-old midfielder played every game as Portugal atoned for their 2004 decider defeat by beating hosts France in the final of UEFA EURO 2016. Within weeks, he left Sporting CP for Inter Milan in a €40m deal.

Forward: Francesco Totti (Italy – 6 EURO appearances/2 goals)

Among the most respected one-club men in football history, Totti made a record 786 appearances for Roma, and won the 2006 World Cup with Italy. He was Man of the Match in the final of UEFA EURO 2000 despite the Azzurri losing to France in the Rotterdam showpiece.

Forward: Andrey Arshavin (Russia – 6 EURO appearances/2 goals)

Having carried the Olympic torch through St Petersburg that spring, Arshavin went to UEFA EURO 2008 fresh from winning the UEFA Cup with his home-town team, Zenit. The future Arsenal forward almost topped that achievement, scoring twice as Russia battled their way to the semis.

Online Editors