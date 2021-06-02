Despite many young talents, Gareth Southgate’s lopsided England still look vulnerable

In the end Gareth Southgate took an old-fashioned approach to a modern issue. “Basically they are our best 26 footballers,” the England manager said in explaining how he finally reduced his provisional 32-man squad – already minus the injured 19-year-old Mason Greenwood who may well also have gone – to the 26 he can take to Euro 2020.

That might have hurt the pride of James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins and Jesse Lingard, the three senior players who were omitted, but Southgate is correct. There may be four right-backs that make it look a little lop-sided, but few would argue that, in the cold light of day, Trent Alexander-Arnold is not deserving of a place alongside Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James. None should be left out.

Trippier has just won the league title with Atletico Madrid, Walker has won the Premier League with Manchester City and James the Champions League with Chelsea, while Alexander-Arnold has come through a difficult campaign under the spotlight at the deposed champions, Liverpool. These are compelling reasons. But it also helps that all four are adaptable – and versatility clearly became a key theme for Southgate.

Maybe England supporters should trust Southgate who found a solution to navigate England to the semi-finals of the World Cup, by shifting to a 3-5-2, and might go the same way again (or rather a 3-4-3) in this tournament, especially if Harry Maguire cannot make the opening group game against Croatia a week on Sunday.

Southgate has talked about the need to have players who can adopt different roles and play different systems.

It is a squad with smart, technically-gifted footballers actually summed up not by Southgate’s decision to go with Alexander-Arnold but his choice of Jude Bellingham over a Premier League captain in Ward-Prowse.

Southgate was effusive not just of Bellingham’s ability, and how the 17 year-old impressed playing in midfield for Borussia Dortmund deep into the Champions League, but of his competitiveness, composure, leadership.

That talent is matched elsewhere. Jadon Sancho, still just 21, is back in outstanding form at Bellingham’s club Dortmund; Bukayo Saka is 19 and was the player of the season in a struggling Arsenal side; Declan Rice has captained West Ham to a first-ever Europa League place; Mason Mount has been Chelsea’s player of the season and was superb in the Champions League Final; Phil Foden lost that final but it is a generational talent. And then there is Jack Grealish, a play-maker who has become incredibly effective.

That is without even talking about the players who are expected to lead the attack - Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling - who have had their difficulties but are proven performers. Oh, and there is also Harry Kane up front.

The England squad is not without concerns. The multi-functional nature of some of Southgate’s selections is undoubtedly to help cover for the lack of fitness of two of his most important senior players in Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

If either of those two do not make it onto the pitch at the Euros then England’s chances are diminished. But being allowed to choose 26 players rather than 23 means that Southgate is not gambling even if either is not easily replaced.

Southgate’s anxiety when discussing Maguire and Henderson was evident and without them England look callow as well as exciting and that can be a dangerous mix in tournament football where the first requirement is not to fall behind. A lot of games will be won and lost 1-0 and England without Maguire in defence do look more at risk.

England’s squad will look to follow the example set by Chelsea and Manchester City in last weekend’s thrilling Champions League Final. Neither of their coaches – Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola – get too hung up about whether a player is a specialist or not. Both want footballers who can perform. Southgate has decided that is what he will go for also – while giving himself some insurance should a couple of his on-field generals just not make it.

England Squad: Goalkeepers: 1 J Pickford (Everton); 13 D Henderson (Man United), 23 S Johnstone (West Brom),

Defenders: 2 K Walker (Man City); 3 L Shaw (Man United); 5 J Stones (Manchester City); 6 H Maguire (Man United); 12 K Trippier (Atletico); 15 T Mings (A Villa); 16 C Coady (Wolves); 21 B Chilwell (Chelsea); 22 T Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool); 24 R James (Chelsea)

Midfielders: 4 DRice (West Ham); 8 J Henderson (Liverpool); 14 K Phillips (Leeds); 19 M Mount (Chelsea); 26 J Bellingham (Dortmund)

Forwards: 7 J Grealish (A Villa); 9 H Kane (Tottenham); 10 R Sterling (Man City); 11 M Rashford (Man United); 17 J Sancho (Dortmund); 18 D Calvert-Lewin (Everton); 20 P Foden (Man City); 25 B Saka (Arsenal)

