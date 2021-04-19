| 12.5°C Dublin

Deadline extended until Friday as FAI await UEFA decision on Dublin Euro 2020 games

The Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host games in this summer's European championship. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Dublin has been given some more time, until Friday, to try and get the doors of the Aviva Stadium open in time to host the city's matches at the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

UEFA's Executive Committee was due to decide today on whether to proceed with the original 12 host cities for the tournament, as Dublin, Munich and Bilbao had been unable to give tournament organisers a guarantee that some supporters would be admitted. Dublin is due to host three group games and one match in the knockout phase, and the nations due to play in the city - Poland, Sweden and Slovakia - had been pressing UEFA for clarity.

Today was decision day but an FAI statement issued after the ExCo meeting said that UEFA were willing to wait. The FAI will now step up their discussions with the Government and HSE in a bid to get that promise that at least 25% of the Aviva's capacity will be available.

UEFA have told host cities that games cannot go ahead behind closed doors, with London still on standby to fill in for Dublin.

"The Football Association of Ireland and our Local Organising Structure (LOS) partners – Dublin City Council, Government and the Aviva Stadium – have today been informed by UEFA that no decision is forthcoming as yet regarding the hosting of four games in Dublin at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals this summer," an FAI statement said.

"The Dublin LOS acknowledge this statement from UEFA and awaits further communication in due course. The FAI and the LOS will maintain dialogue with UEFA and will make no further comment until UEFA has reached a final decision on Dublin’s status as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020 on Friday, April 23."

Online Editors

