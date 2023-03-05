Udinese boss lauds Festy Ebosele after full Serie A debut nine months after joining the club

Udinese boss Andrea Sottil believes Ireland U-21 cap Festy Ebosele has a bright future at the club, after he made his full Serie A debut in Saturday’s scoreless draw at Atlanta.

Ebosele (20) arrived at the club last July on a five-year-contract but has been restricted to just a handful of appearances off the bench to date.

But Sottil handed the Enniscorthy native his first start on Saturday, and he impressed, completing three key tackles and three successful dribbles (a team high) before he was substituted on 78 minutes.

Afterwards, Sottil singled the wing-back out for praise and tipped him to be an important player in the years to come.

“Festy did really well, it's not at all easy to make your full debut in Bergamo,” said the Udinese boss, whose side is currently ninth. .

“We know how difficult, intense and physical Serie A is. He held his position well, had some good moments and will only get better. We earned a massive point. I'm sure he'll be a great player for Udinese's future.”

On the international front, Ebosele earned a first senior call up last June, but failed to make an appearance and has not been called up by Stephen Kenny since.

He returned to Jim Crawford’s U-21 side last September and featured off the bench in their Euro 2023 play-off defeat to Israel. Ebosele is also eligible for the upcoming 2025 U-21 Euro qualifiers which begin in September.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui praised Ireland defender Nathan Collins, who returned to help his side to a 1-0 win over Tottenham after being benched for five successive league games.

Collins was a mainstay in the Wolves defence up until last month, however the arrival of Craig Dawson saw the Leixlip native dropped and he failed to feature in Wolves’ last five games before the victory over Spurs.

Collins came on at half-time at Molineux on Saturday, and made three key blocks, completed 85pc of his passes and won all of his duels.

"I want to mention Nathan Collins, who did not play the last matches, but he was ready when I looked to him,” said the Wolves boss, as the win lifted his side to 13th.

“In the last matches, we have made the changes with good intentions, and they didn’t work, but today they worked. We have played against one of the best teams in the Premier League. It’s important to keep going, we have a lot of points ahead to get.”