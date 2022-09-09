UCD push ahead of Finn Harps with victory over the Lilywhites at the Bowl

UCD's Thomas Lonergan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their SSE Airtricity League win over Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile

Teenager Tommy Lonergan scored a brace as UCD twice came from behind to lift themselves off the foot of the table at the Bowl.

College move a point clear of Finn Harps ahead of their visit to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday to face Shamrock Rovers.

Dundalk’s second-half collapse meant they blew a chance to join champions Rovers level on points at the top as they slip back to third.

Though dominant in the first half it was 40 minutes before Dundalk broke the deadlock when Keith Ward got his free over the wall, the ball hitting one post before bouncing across the goal-line and going in off the other.

UCD got right back into the game within six minutes of the restart with a stunning solo goal from Lonergan.

The 18-year-old slipped through the Dundalk defence before finding the bottom corner with a crisp drive.

Dundalk regained the lead on the hour. Ryan O’Kane found Ward whose pass picked out Steven Bradley who drilled it into the bottom corner.

But UCD hit back once again on 79 minutes.

Longergan’s sublime touch picked out Brennan to find the run of Dylan Duffy who drilled it past Nathan Shepperd.

UCD punished further sloppy Dundalk defending for their winner three minutes from time. Duffy found space on the right for the run of Lonergan who again showed outstanding composure to take the ball around Shepperd and shoot to the top corner.

UCD – Moore; Dunne, Gallagher (Keaney, 43), Todd, Norris (Dignam, 69); Keane, Caffrey; Higgins (Nolan, 60), Brennan, Duffy; Lonergan.

Dundalk – Shepperd; Macari (Mountney, 55), Bone, Boyle, Leahy (Adams, 84); Sloggett, Lewis (Doyle, 55); Bradley, Ward, O’Kane (Hauge, 68); McMillan (Martin, 55).

REF – A Reale (Kildare)