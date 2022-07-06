Tyrell Malacia will ‘leave everything on the pitch’ for Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia became the first arrival of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United reign when he signed from Feyenoord for £12.9 million (€15m).

The Netherlands left-back agreed a four-year contract, with the option of another 12 months. Add-ons could take the fee to £14.6 million (€17m). United made a late move to ste al the 22-year-old from under the noses of Lyon.

Malacia is expected to provide competition for Luke Shaw, although it remains to be seen what his arrival means for Alex Telles. The move for Malacia comes despite United’s greater need for a right-back. They are willing to listen to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Diogo Dalot is still to convince in the Premier League.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt,” said Malacia, who Ten Hag hopes will be the first of up to five signings this summer as the Dutchman attempts to reshape the squad.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join on a free transfer subject to a medical.

United remain in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong, who is Ten Hag’s priority target, but time is running out to complete the deal for the Netherlands midfielder before the squad fly to Bangkok for the start of their pre-season tour.

United are also unsure whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the plane after he was given permission by the club to take an extended break for “family reasons”. Ronaldo had originally been due to report back for pre-season on Monday but he is currently in his home country.

Ten Hag will be concerned about the situation overshadowing his pre-season preparations but the manager is still unclear at this stage if Ronaldo will come back to Manchester this week and fly out with the rest of the squad.

United have also held talks with Ajax over Antony, the Brazil forward, and Argentina centre-half Lisandro Martinez, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

