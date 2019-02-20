Tyias Browning leaves Everton for Guangzhou Evergrande deal

The 24-year-old, who was part of the youth ranks at Goodison Park since 2004, has joined the Chinese Super League club for an undisclosed fee.

He made nine appearances in all competitions for the Everton first team, including as a substitute in the Merseyside derby in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in 2014.

Browning was unable to break into the senior set-up on a regular basis and played 29 times on loan for Sunderland during the 2017/18 season as the Black Cats were relegated to League One.

He spent the current campaign playing for David Unsworth’s Under-23 side.

