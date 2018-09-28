Superb goals from Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich meant Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds shared the spoils at Hillsborough.

Superb goals from Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich meant Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds shared the spoils at Hillsborough.

Two wonder goals as Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday share the spoils

The 1-1 result allowed Leeds to edge a point ahead of Middlesbrough at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table while Wednesday remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Reach struck spectacularly for the home side with a left-footed long-range strike that went in off the far left post just before half-time.

But visitors Leeds hit back in the 54th minute as Klich curled in an elegant shot from outside the penalty area.

Wednesday's team showed two changes, with Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Thorniley replacing Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil. Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged starting line-up.

Forestieri had an early appeal for a penalty turned down after going down under a challenge from Pontus Jansson.

Barry Douglas had the visitors' first chance of note, with his stooping header forcing keeper Cameron Dawson to push the ball wide.

The hosts threatened when Matt Penney did well to keep the ball in play and his cross found Steven Fletcher, who volleyed wide.

There was a scare for Wednesday when a cross from Samuel Saiz saw Ash Baker slice his clearance a fraction wide of Dawson's left-hand post.

The home side had another let-off moments later when a header from Douglas came back off Dawson's right-hand post.

Wednesday's Michael Hector put a long-range effort wide. At the other end, Jack Harrison also missed the target with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Forestieri then did well to win the ball and pick out Baker whose shot was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Dawson was called into action to turn Klich's shot from the edge of the area over the bar.

In the final minute of the half, Reach struck with his audacious effort from around 30 yards out.

Just before the interval, Liam Cooper shot straight at Dawson, who claimed the ball at the second attempt.

Leeds levelled when Klich beat Dawson with his shot that went just inside the keeper's left-hand post.

Wednesday's Penney then tested Peacock-Farrell with a long-range shot which was well saved by the keeper.

Tyler Roberts went close to putting the visitors in front, firing in a shot which was only just off-target.

Barry Bannan received a yellow card following a late challenge on Saiz, meaning the Owls midfielder now faces a one-match ban after picking up five bookings.

Cooper saw his header deflect off Tom Lees, taking the pace off the ball and allowing Dawson to gather easily.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay made a change in attack midway through the second half, sending on Atdhe Nuhiu in place of Fletcher.

Lees came to the home side's rescue with a vital interception inside the area as Ezgjan Alioski threatened to find a way through.

Luhukay made a further attacking change with nine minutes to go, with Forestieri making way for Lucas Joao.

As Leeds applied strong pressure, Hector did well to hook the ball away under pressure from Roberts and Thorniley cleared off the line.

Wednesday threatened to earn an unlikely victory in stoppage time when Reach fired a shot on target but Peacock-Farrell was equal to it, producing a save.

Cooper had a final chance for Leeds, heading over in the dying moments of the game.

Press Association