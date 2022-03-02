Two Ukrainian footballers and professional skier killed by Russian forces in Kyiv

The first sporting casualties of the war in Ukraine have been announced.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) has confirmed that two young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25) have died in combat.

FIFPro said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.”

Sapylo’s club Karpaty Lviv have labelled their goalkeeper “a hero” after announcing that he had died in battle, defending the capital Kyiv last Friday. A club statement added: “We cherish the eternal memory of this hero.”

Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war.



May they both rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/f6l9oHHRMr — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) March 1, 2022

FC Gostomel player Martynenko died after Russian bombs struck his apartment block in Kyiv.

It has also been announced that 19-year-old professional skier Yevhen Malyshev was killed in the fighting.

Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight against the Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine, admits sporting sanctions alone will not stop Vladimir Putin's army.

"The support and even the restrictions and sanctions of the Russian federation in terms of sport, culture, is great, it's working. I'm very sure it's working," Stakhovsky said.

"But it doesn't stop him from what he's doing and somebody needs to put a stop to him."

Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, a former three-weight world champion, has joined the Ukraine territorial forces, while WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandyr Usyk has been pictured holding a weapon.

Vitali Klitschko, the former WBC and WBO champion, is the mayor of Kyiv and has remained in the capital despite the onslaught from Russian president Putin's forces.