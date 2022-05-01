Two cheers for an elite Euro league

Manchester City’s classic encounter with Real Madrid was a great advertisement for a European Super League.

Watching two teams of exceptional quality bringing each other to new heights summoned up tantalising visions of a world where such meetings could be a regular occurrence rather than occasional treats dependent on the luck of the draw.

Liverpool’s victory over Everton could also be enlisted as propaganda for an elite European competition. After all the talk about the traditional greatness of the Merseyside Derby, one team adopted the kind of utterly defensive approach you might expect from a League of Ireland side pitted against top English opposition.

There could have been no clearer illustration of the vast gulf between the sides at the top of the Premier League and those near the bottom. These two teams are rivals only in a theoretical sense.

It’s almost exactly a year since the European Super League came into brief, putative being, before it was abandoned after fan protests and threats of Uefa sanctions gave its Premier League adherents cold feet.

So perhaps it’s worth looking back to see how the rhetoric of the time stands up. For one thing, all those declarations that the fall of the ESL heralded a new age of fan power and an end to the money trumps everything era look extremely silly now.

Saudi Arabia’s purchase of Newcastle United proves that money is still what matters most in football. The Premier League is the world’s strongest league because it’s the richest. But that’s in part because, like the London financial system which provided a haven for so many Russian oligarchs, it doesn’t care where the money comes from.

The ethical implications of this approach were underlined first by the Newcastle purchase and then even more spectacularly by Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea becoming untenable after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s also likely that the United Arab Emirates regime’s effective ownership of Manchester City will one day look even worse than it does at the moment.

The idea, which did the rounds during the protests against the Super League, of fans as an enlightened check on club owners’ baser instincts seems like populist nonsense now. Newcastle supporters welcomed their club’s acquisition by representatives of one of the world’s most repressive regimes. Chelsea’s chanted the name of their former owner even after his pal Vladimir Putin had begun his cruel war.

How odd it now seems that 12 months ago the main villains among Premier League owners were apparently ‘Americans who don’t understand how the game works over here’. Especially when Sheikh Mansour was being hailed as a ‘real football man’ by Sky Sports et al.

Sky’s opposition to the new competition was perhaps motivated by fear that it might assign TV rights to one of their rivals. The limits of their newly-acquired political consciousness were illustrated by their welcome of the Saudi arrival at Newcastle as above all else a great thing for the fans.

The contrast between this and the social justice rhetoric they’d employed against the ESL was lost on Sky. So was the irony of the company which brought the pay per view model to English football railing against the influence of money on the game.

Instead Sky seem inordinately proud of their self-appointed status as saviour of the common man. Gary Neville, who’d raged against the Super League machine like the love child of Jeremy Corbyn and Bet Lynch, perpetually declares that there’s never been such a competitive and excellent Premier League as this season’s. Maybe, one suspects, so we’ll remember to be grateful to Sky for saving soccer.

The truth is that the Premier League has not been particularly competitive. The title race, though exciting, is a two-horse contest between teams who have lost just five of 66 games between them. So much for competitiveness.

As for excellence, after a season when they’ve done everything but deliberately score for the other team, Manchester United are just five points off a Champions League slot which may yet be taken by a Spurs team who for long spells seemed on a crusade to drive Antonio Conte mad.

The Premier League is in a healthy state compared to the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich have just won a tenth successive title and Ligue 1 where Paris St Germain’s victory with four games remaining was greeted with walkouts and boos by their underwhelmed fans last Saturday. Real Madrid are 15 points clear in La Liga, the financial woes of Barcelona having deprived them of a proper rival.

The gap at the top of European football between a handful of rich clubs and everyone else continues to grow. Complaints that a Super League would have been a closed shop ignore the inconvenient truth that one is already in operation. Villareal’s progress to the Champions League semi-finals is merely one of those exceptions that proves the rule.

Watching the City-Real game it was hard to escape the conclusion that both teams were finally up against their ideal opposition as opposed to the usual cannon fodder. The 21 goals they’ve conceded in 33 league games make us think of Pep Guardiola’s side as a defensively obdurate outfit. But a genuine world class attack made them look nothing of the sort.

Yet, by exposing this unsuspected weakness in City, Real brought the very best out of the home team. A side which spends most of its time strolling to victory against inferior opposition suddenly had to operate at full throttle. It was an exhilarating spectacle.

Great sport is all about great performers performing to the very limits of their ability and perhaps discovering something new about themselves as they do so. Yet most of the time City win playing well within themselves. For all the aesthetic joy they provide, many of their games are a bloodless and even at times boring experience.

There’s something inherently wrong about a system where the best teams only maximise their potential on rare occasions. Why ration quality and excitement to the extent that a game like Tuesday’s feels like an overdue reward for sitting through months of undistinguished preparatory skirmishing?

The Super League’s cartel elements make it difficult to wholeheartedly support the concept. Perhaps the current system is the Francois Macron of sport, largely unsatisfactory but better than an unpalatable alternative.

So I’ll refrain from giving three cheers for a European Super League. But it’s surely worth two.

Hurling shows once again it can reach the parts other sports can’t

Both Limerick and Waterford can take encouragement from last weekend’s epic clash in the Gaelic Grounds.

The All-Ireland champions’ aura of invincibility has only been enhanced by their ability to prevail without the injured Kyle Hayes and, after only nine minutes, Cian Lynch. There was a coming of age for Cathal O’Neill, who deputised impressively for Lynch, while Waterford’s two late goals produced a tight finish guaranteed to expose any loss of hunger in the champions. None was evident.

For their part, Waterford stemmed a run of heavy defeats by Limerick and showed they can compete with John Kiely’s team. The game may only have been the first of a trilogy and Liam Cahill will know that beating very good opponents three times in the one campaign is a tall order.

Despite all the talk of athleticism and physicality beforehand the most significant contributions came from players who epitomise the game’s unique potential for artistry. Aaron Gillane’s super six points from play and Dessie Hutchinson’s fabulous five both displayed hurling’s ability to reach parts other sports cannot.

Impressive Breen moving closer to his first victory

Craig Breen continues to fly the Irish flag with distinction in the World Rally Championship. Three rounds in the Waterford man lies third after a battling fourth in the Croatian Rally.

Breen put the disappointment of crashing in the Swedish Rally behind him to perform impressively on a treacherously wet tarmac surface. He can now look forward to five successive rallies on gravel, the surface on which he’s performed best in the WRC.

July’s Estonian Rally where he’s twice finished second may offer the M-Sport Ford driver his best opportunity of a first victory.

Kalle Rovanpera of Finland leads the championship from Belgium’s Thierry Neuville. The 21-year-old sensation has been driving in rallies since the age of 14, beginning in Latvia where he didn’t need a licence to compete.

Rovanpera is currently favourite to become the first Finnish driver to win the title since Marcus Gronholm in 2002. That’s quite a drought considering Finland had won over half of the world crowns up to that.