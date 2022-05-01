| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Two cheers for an elite Euro league

Eamonn Sweeney

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Picture by David Ramos/Getty Expand

Close

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Picture by David Ramos/Getty

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Picture by David Ramos/Getty

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Picture by David Ramos/Getty

Manchester City’s classic encounter with Real Madrid was a great advertisement for a European Super League.

Watching two teams of exceptional quality bringing each other to new heights summoned up tantalising visions of a world where such meetings could be a regular occurrence rather than occasional treats dependent on the luck of the draw.

Most Watched

Privacy