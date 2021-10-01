Tunde Owolabi fires brace to help Finn Harps make priceless point against Dundalk

Finn Harps' Babatunde Owolabi shoots to score his side's first goal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tunde Owolabi’s brace earned Finn Harps a priceless point against Dundalk in Ballybofey.

Dundalk scored twice in two minutes through Michael Duffy and Pat Hoban to turn the tables after Owolabi had Harps in front.

However, Harps’ Belgian striker pounced again to draw them level on 69 minutes with his tenth goal of the season – his eighth in his last nine outings.

Trailing to Owolabi’s first-half opener, Dundalk levelled in superb fashion. Duffy’s impending exit from Oriel Park as confirmed on Thursday, the winger set to return to Derry City at the end of the season.

Duffy showed the Lilywhites faithful just what they’ll be missing with his equaliser. Duffy, from just in front of the away support, struck a wonderful free-kick past Gerard Doherty after Johnny Dunleavy fouled Will Patching.

Harps hadn’t time to shake the heads clear when Dundalk hit the front 90 seconds later. Pat Hoban, who was taken down by Shane McEleney, stepped up to fire home form the penalty.

Harps showed their resilience to get level again. The home side sped away and Owolabi weaved his way into the area before shooting across Peter Cherrie, bringing Finn Park to life again.

Harps had taken the lead in the 19th minute. Dave Webster’s ball in found Owolabi, who spun neatly before firing to the bottom corner past Cherrie.

Pat Hoban curled just wide of the target on 12 minutes when Dundalk broke on a quick counter-attack after dispossessing Ryan Connolly on the edge of their own area.

Veteran goalkeeper Doherty – preferred to the available again Mark Anthony McGinley – parried from Seán Murray as Dundalk sought a response. Four minutes before the break, Owolabi, under pressure on the edge of the six-yard box, headed over from a Barry McNamee cross.

When Owolabi levelled with just over 20 minutes to go, it was up for grabs. Harps sub Dan Hawkins flashed wide and Ethan Boyle forced a strong parry from Cherrie.

With the last play of the game Sami Ben Amar almost sneaked a win for Dundalk, but he headed wide.

Finn Harps: Doherty; Boyle (Foley 88), Webster, McEleney, Mustoe; Rainey (Sadiki 76), Dunleavy (Hawkins 64), Connolly, McNamee; Boyd (Coyle 64), Owolabi.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Dummigan, Boyle, Cleary Leahy; Stanton, Slogett; Murray (Jurkovskis 68), Patching (Ben Amar 88), Duffy; Hoban.

Referee: A Reale