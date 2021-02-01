Troy Parrott's Millwall spell comes to an end as Ireland youngster agrees loan deal with Ipswich

Ireland striker Troy Parrott will try to kickstart his season with a loan spell at Ipswich Town after his time at Millwall was cut short.

The 18-year-old left Spurs to join Millwall on a season-long loan deal in the summer but Parrott was initially hampered by injury and failed to score in 14 appearances for the Championship side, the Ireland cap an unused sub in last week's draw with Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City.

Tottenham recalled him from that loan spell two days ago and Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, under pressure after a poor run of form, moved quickly to land Parrott on loan for the rest of the season. The deal was completed this morning in time for Parrott to train with his new team-mates at Ipswich, including fellow Dubliners Alan Judge and Stephen Ward and current U-21 caps Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan.

Parrott has been capped twice for the Ireland senior team, having previously impressed with the U-21 side during Stephen Kenny's tenure in charge, with the Dubliner bagging four goals in five games at the age grade.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett admitted his regret that Parrott's spell at the Lions didn't work and feels it was best for all parties for him to move on, but he hopes the teenager can find his feet after dropping a level into League One.

"It is a mutual decision by everybody," Millwall manager Gary Rowett told the South London Press today, as Parrott prepares for a possible Ipswich debut against Blackpool on Saturday.

"First and foremost Troy fitted into the group fabulously. All the lads loved him. He worked so hard to try and get breaks in front of goal. He was doing extra training after the training sessions and coming in on his days off to work. I don’t think he could have done any more.

"Sometimes things just don’t fall for a player. I’m sure it didn’t work out how he wanted, we wanted or Tottenham wanted but now he drops down a level and tries to get more game time.

"We’ll see if he can get more chances and score some goals and use what he learned here to go on and have a successful second half of the season. It got to the point where, if he wasn’t going to start that much and get that development time, then that is no good to Tottenham and certainly isn’t for Troy. He goes with our blessing.

"I had a really good chat with Troy after our game. I gave him a big hug and wished him all the best. He has been a Millwall player and will always be welcome here any time. Sometimes it doesn’t work out and everyone has to be honest and make the decision."

