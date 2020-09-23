Troy Parrott starts his first game for Millwall in Cup clash against Burnley

Millwall have handed a full debut to Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott for the visit of Burnley in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Spurs striker is fit after a quad injury and is one of eight changes made by boss Gary Rowett from the side which secured a 1-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who is without a number of players due to injury, starts Josh Benson, Bobby Thomas and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in a competitive match for the Clarets for the first time.

They are three of the six to come into the team that lost to Leicester on Sunday, but Jimmy Dunne, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez retain their starting places for the clash at the Den.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was left out of Fulham’s squad as manager Scott Parker made seven changes to his starting XI for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

In-form top scorer Mitrovic scored the winner in last week’s second-round success at Ipswich and twice against Leeds on Saturday.

Denis Odoi, Aboubakar Kamara and former Owls loanees Michael Hector and Josh Onomah were the players to keep their starting places.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk made one change to the second-string team which won at Rochdale in round two, handing a senior debut to boyhood Owls fan Liam Waldock in midfield.

Brighton boss Graham Potter changed all 11 players for the Carabao Cup match away to Preston.

There was a start for Dan Burn, a second-half substitute in the 3-0 win at Newcastle on Sunday, but otherwise Potter selected an entirely fresh XI as in-demand teenager Haydon Roberts started and Max Sanders was handed a full debut.

There were wholesale changes for Preston too with defenders Patrick Bauer and Joe Rafferty the only two players who also started Saturday’s 2-2 draw away to Norwich.

