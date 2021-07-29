Troy Parrott set for loan move to MK Dons as Ireland youngster looks to kick-start club career

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is set for another loan move away from Tottenham, with sources close to the player confirming that he will play for League One side MK Dons in the upcoming season.

Parrott, who scored his first senior international goals in Ireland's win against Andorra last month, had loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich last season, but the moves did not give the teenager the first team success he craves.

Now he will get another chance to shine in the third tier of English football, with MK Dons boss Russell Martin keen to give Parrott a chance to establish himself in his first team.

Martin's own future at MK Dons has been in doubt in recent days as he has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Swansea City.

Yet Parrott has been assured that he will be given a chance to prove his worth with the Buckinghamshire club, who are targeting a promotion push this season.

MK Dons finished 13th in League One last season, but owner Pete Winkleman has set his sights on challenging at the top end of the table this season.

Cameron Jerome led the scoring charts for MK Dons last season as he scored 15 goals, but the striker has moved on to local rivals Luton Town this summer and a void has been left in Martin's side.

Parrott is set to undergo a medical with MK Dons imminently and unless there are any last-minute hitches, the move will be confirmed before the end of this week.