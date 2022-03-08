Troy Parrott scores twice to help MK Dons to victory over Cheltenham

Troy Parrott scored twice to give MK Dons a promotion-boosting victory over Cheltenham Town.

The 20-year-old Dubliner – on loan to the League One outfit from Tottenham Hotspur for the season – broke his five-month scoring drought with the opening goal on 25 minutes, and made it 3-0 to the Dons on 85 minutes before visitors Cheltenham reduced the deficit to 3-1 near the end.

Ireland senior striker Parrott, now has five goals in 31 appearances but is a regular starter in an Milton Keynes side now third in the League One table.

He recently earned glowing praise from MK Dons boss Liam Manning for his selfless attitude in helping them in their aim to reach the Championship.