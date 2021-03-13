Troy Parrott scores first senior goal to give Ipswich win over Plymouth

Troy Parrott scores his first senior goal for Ipswich against Plymouth. Photo: @IpswichTown

Troy Parrott has scored his first goal at senior level with the 19-year-old Dubliner notching the only score in Ipswich Town's League One victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The Ireland international served notice to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with his fourth minute strike which enabled Ipswich - now under the management of former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook - to jump into the League One play-off places.

Parrott, a product of Dublin schoolboy nursery Belvedere, is currently on loan at Portman Road from Tottenham Hotspur.

Parrott spent the first half of the season on an injury-hit loan to Championship side Millwall. He moved to Ipswich last month under Paul Lambert, but the Scot has since been replaced by Cook.

Ireland boss Kenny is desperately in need of goals heading into this month's World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg and will be enthused by Parrott's breakthrough moment.

Online Editors