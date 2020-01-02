Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho could be ready to thrust Irish teenage sensation Troy Parrott into first team action to fill the void left by the injured Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho could be ready to thrust Irish teenage sensation Troy Parrott into first team action to fill the void left by the injured Harry Kane.

Troy Parrott primed to step into void left by injured Harry Kane as Spurs look ahead to FA Cup

With defender Jan Vertonghen insisting Spurs have the players to cope without Kane as they prepare for several weeks without their star striker, Parrott could the one of those Spurs strikers parachuted into Mourinho's first team reckoning, starting with Sunday's trip to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

Kane suffered an injury to his left hamstring in the process of scoring a disallowed goal in the disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and the club are still waiting to find out the extent of the problem.

The England captain immediately limped off after the incident and left St Mary’s on crutches.

Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

It is not the first time recently that Spurs have had to cope without their main man in attack as he missed much of the second half of last season with two separate ankle injuries.

In that instance it was Son Heung-min who stepped up and the South Korean’s return from a three-game ban is timely, while Spurs also have Parrott who turns 18 on February 4, and Lucas Moura.

Vertonghen accepts that Kane will be a miss for however long he is out, but is backing other players to step up.

Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane injury: "It is negative, hamstring is always negative. Is it a tear, is it a small thing, is it a contraction? At this moment I cannot say #THFC #COYS January 1, 2020

"Harry is obviously a very important player for us, one of the best players in the league and on and off the pitch he’s very important," the defender said.

"But we have the squad to cope without him."

PA Media