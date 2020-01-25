Troy Parrott was a notable absentee as Tottenham drew 1-1 with Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but his fellow Irishman Michael Obafemi caught the eye as he was handed a start at St Mary's Stadium.

Troy Parrott overlooked by Spurs again as Norwich boss explains why he left Adam Idah out their FA Cup tie

Son Heung-min's 58th-minute goal looked set to secure an away win for Spurs at St Mary's Stadium, before an 87th-minute Sofiane Boufal equaliser sent this fourth round tie to a replay.

Mourinho stated in his Friday press conference that he has placed 17-year-old Dubliner Parrott on a 'special programme' designed to ease his development towards the first team, with Spurs again starting without a lead striker as Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli led their attacking charge.

The stalemate means Tottenham's mid-season break will now be disrupted by their FA Cup replay of this season, with Mourinho insisting he was content to still be in the draw for the fifth round.

"We are doing this the hard way," said the Tottenham manager, who saw his team come through a third round replay with Middlesbrough to get into round four.

"We don't need one more match but we have it so we are going to fix it. This is the way it is. It's better to draw than to be out. We have a match at home which is difficult of course, but better than losing.

"Southampton are a good team. They chose their best team and played at the maximum strength which is the way to respect the competition.

"They play at home and they react, they got their goal, but we are alive and the desire for us to win the FA Cup is massive.

"We are not scoring enough goals for the chances we create, but we are missing the goal scorer who could give us that final touch.

"I give credit to my players. They are giving everything and to have another game at home is something we have to relish."

Ireland winger Robbie Brady started for Burnley and his compatriot Jeff Hendrick came off the bench as Burnley lost 2-1 against Norwich, with Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah (below) not in the Canaries squad as speculation continues to link with him a loan move to Championship side Charlton or League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Norwich City's Adam Idah. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Idah scored a hat-trick in the last round of FA Cup matches against Preston, with Canaries boss Daniel Farke explaining why he decided to leave the teenager out of his squad, as second choice striker Josip Drmić starting and scoring the winning goal and leaving scoring Teemu Pukki on the bench.

"I wanted to get through this tie," declared the Norwich boss. "So we wanted to bring Teemu (Pukki) to the bench, with Josip starting. That meant no place for Adam, but he is only 18 and the third striker in a Premier League side. It is not a bad position to be in.

"We are delighted with this result. It is a difficult place to come. It was a well-deserved win and it was a top performance.

"We played fantastic in the first half. Even in the first minutes of the second half we were on the front foot and scored two wonderful goals. It was a top-class delivery for the first goal and a cool finish from Grant, especially against a side so good at set-pieces."

Farke also reserved praise for match-winner Drmic, who started ahead of Idah as he added: "Josip did well. Our numbers are quite decent for goals. Some players are not always dancing on the tables because they are not playing but to give a class and committed performance as good."

While the Norwich manager stated on Friday that he was not keen to allow Idah to leave Norwich on loan this month, his absence from the game at Burnley may spark fresh speculation over a possible move.

