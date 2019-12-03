Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott continued his impressive form on Monday night as he scored twice to help Tottenham's under-18 side knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott continued his impressive form on Monday night as he scored twice to help Tottenham's under-18 side knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup.

Troy Parrott on target for Tottenham once again as they dump holders Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup

Parrott won and converted two penalties in 14 first-half minutes, with the Dubliner turning in another effective performance in a match played at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium.

Liverpool fought back to make it 2-2 before Tottenham finished them off their visitors with goals from Max Robson and substitute Chay Cooper.

While Spurs Under-18s Coach Matt Taylor suggested Parrott 'didn't have one of his greatest nights', he saluted his team as they pulled off a convincing 4-2 win.

"I thought we started quite quietly and reserved but scored two good penalties from Troy," said Taylor. "I thought Liverpool were excellent for the first 20 minutes of the second half, they quite deservedly got their goal but we found a way to win the game. That was what was really pleasing for me tonight - at times we stayed in it when we had to, the substitutions worked really well.

"Chay Cooper came on and got a good goal, Max Robson, from missing a similar chance in the first half, got himself in an area to get on the end of an excellent cross from J'Neil (Bennett) so it's really pleasing that we won tonight and that in itself, against a really strong Liverpool team, was a very good result.

"For a period in the second half we were second best but we slightly changed the formation and managed to keep a foothold in the game and then we were ruthless in the latter stages where we got two chances - ultimately that's what we had to do. I'm really pleased for the young men in the dressing room."

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho mentioned that he had been impressed by Parrott's performances in training since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss last month and this latest display may well push his claims to force his way into his first team squad.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors