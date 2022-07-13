Troy Parrott ‘not too sure’ on next move as Sunderland seek loan deal for Irish striker

Ireland striker Troy Parrott plans to spend another season on loan, according to reports in the UK.

The 20-year-old is currently on Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season tour of Korea, and was named on the bench in Wednesday's friendly against a K-League eleven.

There are a number of clubs following the former Belvedere player, and Championship side Sunderland remain in discussions with the North London club.

Preston and QPR have also contacted Spurs to register their interest in Parrott.

The striker is keen to play another season of regular first-team football, before returning to Spurs to challenge for a first-team spot next summer.

Parrott is remaining tight-lipped about his future though and insists his focus is on the pre-season camp in east Asia.

"I'm not too sure what's going to happen,” Parrott told football.london on Wednesday.

“Since pre-season started, I've been focused on this tour and focused on doing whatever I can to impress the boss and the coaching staff.

"They've got some great players, got a great manager and I think they should be aiming for the most they can get. The sky is the limit."

Parrot revealed the advice he’s been receiving from Conte, and how difficult his pre-season sessions have been in the 30C heat.

“During training he came in and helped me with some little stuff, just telling me what he wants from the attacking players,” Parrott continued.

“That’s all I can ask for really. Our position is important for the press, it's a different energy.

"Then in possession, just being an option, making sure I'm there to receive the ball. It's been tough to be fair, but enjoyable, nevertheless. It's been good to see the way he (Conte) works.”

Parrott also reflected on his successful loan spell at MK Dons last season, where he hit ten goals and seven assists for Liam Manning’s side.

The Dubliner admitted he didn’t get off to the best start, and hit a turning point before finishing the season strongly, as MK Dons narrowly missed out on promotion.

“I realised the loan wasn't going too well at that stage of the season and I needed to have a big six months for the second half of the campaign,” Parrott added.

“I think that's what I did to be honest. I was trying to give my best every game, giving my all and it went well from that point.

"Just make yourself too hard to drop, that's what I was trying to do in every game. You could say it was a turning point, but I was just more confident.”