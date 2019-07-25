Ireland teenage sensation Troy Parrott impressed once again for Tottenham Hotspur in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

Troy Parrott impresses once again for Tottenham in International Champions Cup defeat to Manchester United

The 17-year-old striker, who didn't look out of place in his first senior start for the Londoners in their victory over Juventus on Sunday, was given the nod again by boss Mauricio Pochettino as he started alongside Harry Kane up front against United.

Parrott looked sharp in the first half, and set up Spurs' best chance when Deli Alli's effort was saved by David de Gea.

Manchester United's Angel Gomes grabbed an 81st-minute winner to secure a 2-1 win in the International Champions Cup as they ended their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia with a fourth win in four games on Thursday.

Troy Parrott is a gem. You can train as much as you want & learn a certain amount but minutes is what's important even if it means training with the 1st team but playing games for the Development Squad.@RyanMason this kid needs to play. Literally the real deal. #COYS — ChrisTHFC (@ChrisTHFC3) July 25, 2019 Troy Parrott is a baller,Best of the Tottenham young lads by far. — Willie Grant (@WillieG10) July 25, 2019 I tell you what Troy Parrott will definitely get game time next season. Parrott & Skippy will be kept, certain players should look for loan moves. #COYS — ChrisCOYS (@ChrisCOYS2) July 25, 2019 Very impressed with Troy Parrott. Didn't look out of place at all. — okay? kah-neyyo-kay (@kneok) July 25, 2019 Watching some of the Man United and Tottenham pre season friendly. Think Ireland will build a team around Troy Parrott in next 5-10 years +, what an absolute gem. — John O'Shea (@JohnOShea1993) July 25, 2019

United youth product Gomes, 18, struck after Spurs' Lucas Moura cancelled out Anthony Martial's first-half opener and gave the 20-time Premier League champions another victory after they beat Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's joy was tempered by a knee injury to central defender Eric Bailly, who was carried off 10 minutes after his halftime introduction.

United had the better of the opening exchanges against last season's Champions League runners-up, with Martial hitting the post after four minutes, although Spurs midfielder Dele Alli then forced David De Gea to turn a low shot around the post following good work from Parrott.

United kept Tottenham's defence under pressure, however, and Brazilian Andreas Pereira slid the ball to Martial who took advantage of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga's poor positioning to slip the ball home at the near post after 21 minutes.

New United signing Daniel James threatened with his pace and Paul Pogba went close with a long-range effort as the Old Trafford side ended the first period in the ascendancy.

Solsjkaer changed his entire lineup for the second half with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino switching six players, with Parrott one of those to make way.

The Londoners equalised in the 65th minute when Moura's shot from the edge of the area took a deflection off Luke Shaw that wrong-footed substitute goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

But Gomes had the final word when the jet-heeled winger burst into the box to pick up a return pass from Juan Mata before slotting a shot across Gazzaniga into the bottom corner.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Online Editors