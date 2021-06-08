Troy Parrott faces 'huge decision' on next loan club this summer, says Damien Delaney

Troy Parrott faces a make-or-break decision that could define his career this summer, as he eyes up another loan move that will be crucial to his development.

That's the verdict of former Ireland defender Damien Delaney, who has warned that the teenage striker who scored twice for Ireland in the win against Andorra last week needs to ensure the Tottenham striker moves his career forward with the right loan move.

Parrott's loan moves to Millwall and Ipswich failed to reap rewards last season and now Delaney is urging the Dubliner and his advisers to get their next move right.

"Potentially, Troy could be a great player, but he has a long way to go and he will have a huge decision to make in the next pre-season," said Delaney, speaking at a Paddy Power event.

"He's been to Millwall and it didn't work out for him, he went to Ipswich and it hasn't been great for him. Next season he needs to be at a team where he is playing regularly, learn how to manage himself, manage his recovery, play 50 games and understand the challenge that brings.

"There is a big learning experience there for a young player in terms of recovery and preparation.

"Under-23s football is very different to the senior game and Troy needs to become a man now. He's at the stage now where he has got everything he can get from under-23s football.

"Troy needs to experience the responsibility of playing with a manager's job on the line and playing in games that mean a lot of supporters. That's what he needs to take on board and I'm sure he will."

Ireland's desperation to find a striker to replace Robbie Keane has seen Parrott promoted as the potential saviour of the national team and former Crystal Palace defender Delaney insists that tag should not be seen as a burden.

"Hopefully he can develop into a talismanic-like player similar to what Robbie was when he played," he added. "Troy certainly has that potential, but it is important he gets to a club where he is playing regularly next season and that's his next big step.

"He needs to be starting every week for a club where results matter at 5pm every Saturday. Playing under-23 football at Spurs is not what he needs now. The next stage of his development is going out to club in England where he can develop that raw talent.

"Never say never to him breaking in at Tottenham, but I'm pretty sure where the club are saying he has got everything out of the under-23s and regression is not what he needs now.

"Hopefully that will be in the Championship, but if he needs to go into League One that's okay as long as he is developing and learning at a good club."