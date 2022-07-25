Troy Parrott extends Tottenham contract and goes on loan to Preston

TROY Parrott says that chats with his international team-mates helped convince him that a loan move to Preston from Tottenham was the right step in his career progress.

Preston have fended off competition to land Parrott on loan for the season, the ex-Belvedere lad completing his move today in time for the start of the new Championship season next weekend. There are familiar faces as Alan Browne and Robbie Brady are international team-mates familiar while Greg Cunningham and Seani Maguire have also been capped at senior level.

And the Irish link was a factor in Parrott's move, once Tottenham were happy to give the move their imprimatur.

"I’m buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really," Parrott said today after the loan was confirmed.

“I spoke to the manager first of all. I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no brainer really, and obviously the Irish boys here also helps.

“I’ve been speaking to Browney [Alan Browne] and Robbie [Brady] and just asking what it’s like around the place and they’ve had nothing but good things to say, so I’m happy to be here."

Manager Ryan Lowe said he's been tracking Parrott and was impressed by his June form in the internationals. “Troy’s one I’ve monitored for some time; he had a fantastic season last year for MK Dons. I watched him play for Ireland against Scotland in the summer when he scored a fantastic goal in the Nations League," Lowe said.

“His work ethic is fantastic, his hold-up play is very good for the style he is, but ultimately we want Troy to score goals for us.

“We’ve beaten some fantastic competition to get him. I think we sold it to him with the style of play, the identity and what we want to achieve, and probably a little bit of help from a few of the Irish boys as well. I’m really pleased to get him on board, he’s going to be a fantastic addition.”

Parrott has extended his contract until 2025 and joined Championship side Preston on a season-long loan deal.