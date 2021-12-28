Troy Parrott challenging for MK Dons start against Cheltenham after winning praise in comeback win

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott could return to the MK Dons starting line-up for the visit of Cheltenham on Wednesday.

On-loan Tottenham striker Parrott came on as a late substitute at Lincoln on St Stephen’s Day after serving a suspension.

He helped the Dons come from two goals down to register a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Parrott again headed out of Spurs on loan after a frustrating time in 2020/21 at both Millwall and Ipswich Town, However, he has fitted in better at his current loan club and has been a regular in the MK Dons team.

The 19-year-old earned praise from the Milton Keynes Citizen in the player ratings after the match against Lincoln as they gave him a seven for his cameo.

They wrote: "Excellent when he came on for the last half an hour. Always made space, looked eager to take players on and did so with a lot of success."

The teen had come in for criticism last month from his manager Liam Manning after he received a straight red card in the EFL Trophy win over Leyton Orient. Parrott was dismissed at the end of the tie following an altercation with Theo Archibald, squaring up to his opponent needlessly.

Parrott has four goals and five assists from his 21 games in all competitions for his loan club this campaign.