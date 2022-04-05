Troy Parrott and Will Keane on target in League One promotion push

Ireland strikers Troy Parrott and Will Keane were both on target for their respective teams in Tuesday night's League One action.

Dubliner Parrott - who scored a late winner for Ireland in last Tuesday's friendly win over Lithuania - was on target to open the scoring for MK Dons in the 24th minute of their 2-1 victory at home to Crewe Alexandra.

The win places MK Dons second in the table, a point behind Keane's Wigan side who beat Accrington Stanley 3-0.

Keane brought his League One goals tally for the season to 21 as he scored the Latics' third goal in the 58th minute.