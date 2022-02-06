‘Troy has had to be patient’ – Parrott praised for role in MK Dons’ promotion push

League One outfit MK Dons believe that patience has paid off for Ireland striker Troy Parrott as he makes an impact with the promotion-chasing side.

Parrott, who only turned 20 in recent days, has scored just three times in 25 league games for MK Dons during his spell on loan from Tottenham, his most recent league goal way back in September, and at one stage he was dropped to the bench.

But he has played a major role in their recent run, six wins in seven games, as Liam Manning's outfit have managed to rise up the table and are currently in third place.

Former Bohemians man Warren O'Hora scored the winner in Saturday's defeat of Lincoln City and he has hailed the impact made by fellow Dubliner Parrott while manager Manning is also delighted to see Parrott deliver.

“Troy has had to be patient for his chance. He's shown a level of energy and intensity, he looks sharp and there is a challenge for him to keep that. He played a massive part," Manning told the MK Citizen after the 2-1 win over Lincoln.

“I speak to him all the time, we're always talking to all of them about their levels of performance. When I pick a team, I pick what the team needs, and the challenge for the players is to force their way into it.

“People forget Troy is still developing. He's so young. He burst onto the scene and when that happens, the level of pressure and expectation goes through the roof.

"He's in a good spot. He now has to keep at this level and recognise why he's playing well and reflect and continue doing that. He looked good against Lincoln," Manning added.

O'Hora said: “He does a lot of running and pressing for the team and it can go unnoticed sometimes but he has been brilliant in the last few weeks.”