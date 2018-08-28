An under-pressure Jose Mourinho came out fighting after Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Monday night.

Triple threat: The three titles Jose Mourinho has won in the Premier League

Having just suffered his worst ever home defeat as a manager, Mourinho took it upon himself to remind everyone how many times he has won the Premier League, asking for “respect, respect, respect”.

In a tetchy press conference, he said with three fingers held up: “Three-nil but it also means three Premierships and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”

Here Press Association Sport looks at his previous title wins and the “two for them”.

Mourinho’s titles

2004-05

Mourinho did not take long to get the winning feeling in England (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Mourinho’s stock could not have been higher as the self-declared “special one” made an instant impact in his first season in England, with Chelsea finishing 12 points clear at the top.

2005-06

Mourinho made it two from two after winning the 2005-06 title (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Chelsea were ruling the Premier League under Mourinho and made it back-to-back titles, this time finishing eight points clear of Manchester United.

2014-15

Nine years after his last title, Mourinho got that winning feeling in a second spell at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

In his second season back at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese led Chelsea to their first Premier League crown in five years, with three games to spare.

The others

Manuel Pellegrini 2013-14

Five wins on the spin saw Manuel Pellegrini snatch title glory from Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Current West Ham boss Pellegrini delivered a second Premier League title to Manchester City, thanks mainly to Liverpool’s late capitulation and a run of five straight City wins.

Pep Guardiola 2017-18

City broke all records on their way to the Premier League in 2017/18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

After taking a season to build, it all came together for Guardiola at Manchester City as he led them to a record-breaking title campaign, finishing with 100 points.

