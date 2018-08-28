Triple threat: The three titles Jose Mourinho has won in the Premier League
An under-pressure Jose Mourinho came out fighting after Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Monday night.Having just suffered his worst ever home defeat as a manager, Mourinho took it upon himself to remind everyone how many times he has won the Premier League, asking for “respect, respect, respect”.In a tetchy press conference, he said …
In a tetchy press conference, he said with three fingers held up: “Three-nil but it also means three Premierships and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”
Here Press Association Sport looks at his previous title wins and the “two for them”.
Mourinho’s titles
2004-05
Mourinho’s stock could not have been higher as the self-declared “special one” made an instant impact in his first season in England, with Chelsea finishing 12 points clear at the top.
2005-06
Chelsea were ruling the Premier League under Mourinho and made it back-to-back titles, this time finishing eight points clear of Manchester United.
2014-15
In his second season back at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese led Chelsea to their first Premier League crown in five years, with three games to spare.
The others
Manuel Pellegrini 2013-14
Current West Ham boss Pellegrini delivered a second Premier League title to Manchester City, thanks mainly to Liverpool’s late capitulation and a run of five straight City wins.
Pep Guardiola 2017-18
After taking a season to build, it all came together for Guardiola at Manchester City as he led them to a record-breaking title campaign, finishing with 100 points.
