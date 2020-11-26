Tributes to Diego Maradona continue to flood in from world of football

Tributes from the football world have continued to flood in for the late Diego Maradona after the Argentine's death yesterday.

Leeds manager and fellow countryman Marcelo Bielsa paid his respects during his press conference before Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton.

“He was for us, and will continue to be an idol,” Bielsa said. “Given the fact he is not with us anymore brings great sadness. We have lost an idol and it makes us feel weak.

“What really stood out was his relationship with the public. Everything he did as a footballer was of beauty, which cannot be matched.

“Maradona was an artist. The dimension and the repercussion of his art has infinite recognitions,” Bielsa said. “To give one example that stands out, the songs that have been written about him are extraordinary.

Bielsa added: “Players with such individual brilliance – they don’t know what it is to play with pressure.

“The development of the creativity of a player like Diego – he wouldn’t have been able to develop it if he felt pressure."

Bielsa said it was difficult to compare Maradona to the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff and Pele – all great players from different generations.

“If you were to compare the great players, it’s very difficult to come to a conclusion because you have to take into account so many factors,” Bielsa said.

“It all comes down to the feeling that each player has left you at that time, he was part of your time and left you a certain feeling and you carry that with you.

“Something that makes me really sad is that players like Maradona and Messi, who showed individual brilliance through dribbling, they’re versions of players that stop repeating themselves.

“For example, (Kylian) Mbappe is the best player in the world right now, but his art is not comparable to that of Maradona and Messi.”

England’s own flawed genius, Paul Gascoigne, recalled a couple of occasions when he had crossed paths with Maradona.

Gascoigne told Good Morning Britain the pair “clicked” when the Argentinian, puffing on a cigar after a charity match, offered him a lighter.

They also met when Gascoigne was with Italian side Lazio, and Maradona was at Sevilla after a hugely successful time in Italy with Napoli.

“On the flight (to the match) I had a couple of drinks,” Gascoigne said.

“In the tunnel I went ‘Diego, I’m tipsy.’ And he went ‘It’s OK Gazza, so am I.’

“I went out and beat about four players and scored a goal, I looked at him and I said ‘Beat that.’

“Obviously I was speaking in Italian because he doesn’t speak English and neither do I!

“I think I said the wrong thing, because after that he was unbelievable, magic. What a player.”

Argentina's Diego Maradona beats Peter Shilton with his infamous 'Hand of God' goal AP

Whatsapp Argentina's Diego Maradona beats Peter Shilton with his infamous 'Hand of God' goal

Peter Shilton, the England goalkeeper beaten by Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, shared his memories of that game.

“For me as a goalkeeper there didn’t seem to be any danger,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He would have been offside but one of our own players, Steve Hodge, was put off balance, so he was trying to clear it and hooked it back.

“I had a split-second decision to make – do I stay on my line and let the world’s greatest player have an opportunity from 10 yards out or can I get there? I felt I could just get there, it was an instinct thing, but I was always second-best, I was always trying to catch up.

“I was diving a little bit flat. I knew I was going to get the ball, I think Maradona said in an interview the reason he punched it in with his hand was because he could see I was getting above him, and he couldn’t head it.

“He took a chance, it ended up in the back of the net and then he ran off to celebrate. You’re looking around waiting for the referee to blow his whistle as we did, and of course the rest is history.”

Shilton added: “He was quite clever because he flicked his head at the same time. He had a very quick football brain and he knew what he was doing.

“I didn’t expect Maradona to go up to the referee and say ‘I handballed that’ but I think after the game, he talked about the Hand of God, he didn’t really apologise and say ‘I got away with it’. It was a bit unsportsmanlike.

“That really rubbed the salt in the wounds as far as the (England) team was concerned.”

Another player familiar with a handball scandal, former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry wrote on Instagram: “It was like yesterday, being old enough to watch my first World Cup that I can remember (1986). He was mesmerising. It was his World Cup.

“There were so many more memories. It was an honour and privilege to watch and then meet one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game. My thoughts are with all his family, friends and many admirers. RIP #Diegoarmandomaradona #legend.”

Henry's World Cup winning teammate and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane paid tribute to a “genius.”

“Thank you for your magic on the field Diego Armando Maradona. It is a very sad moment for the world of football, a genius has left,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright told 5 Live: “Obviously he divides opinion, particularly Englishmen. When you look at some of the things people are saying, he’s still living rent free in a lot of Englishmen’s heads, 30-odd years after what’s happened.

“For me, he was somebody that when I started watching football, of course there was Cruyff and Pele before him, who I lauded but had never seen do their thing. If we are going to be totally honest, no one from 86 to this point has come up with the goods like Maradona did in 86.”

Chased in vain by Terry Butcher, Diego Maradona prepares to go around Peter Shilton and score arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history in 1986. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Whatsapp Chased in vain by Terry Butcher, Diego Maradona prepares to go around Peter Shilton and score arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history in 1986. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Barry Davies. who commentated on Maradona’s fantastic second goal against England at the 1986 World Cup and whose line of “you have to say that was magnificent” has been replayed around the world since, and recalling the incident, Davies told Radio 5 Live: “The comparison, of the two goals, I have always called the Finger of the Devil, rather than the Hand of God, they were four minutes apart.

“What I found to say, compared back to say ‘that was pure’ because the other one was unquestionably cheating.

“It was (extraordinary). When he received the ball he was in his own half of the centre circle, facing his own goal, and turned and went off on a run that cut the England defence to shreds. There were attempts to tackle him but somehow he wasn’t there.

“He could have passed the ball but had no intention of doing anything other than scoring. In England he’s remembered for Beauty and the Beast, or it should be Beast and the Beauty, that way round.”

PA Media