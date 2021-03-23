Tributes pour in for footballing maverick Frank Worthington who has died, aged 72

Frank Worthington, pictured here back in 2004, has died at the age of 72 following a long illness. Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire.
Unashamedly non-establishment, Worthington hit the headlines as much for his off-field exploits as his rarefied talents on it.
Once described by former Huddersfield and Bolton manager Ian Greaves as "the working man's George Best", Worthington played in 22 consecutive Football League seasons from 1966-7, scoring 266 goals in 882 appearances in all competitions.
In 14 of those campaigns he played in the top division, notching 150 goals in 466 matches, and won the Golden Boot award in 1978/79 as the leading scorer ahead of Kenny Dalglish and Frank Stapleton.
Worthington's first club Huddersfield tweeted: "Everyone at #htafc is devastated to hear of the passing of Town legend Frank Worthington. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Former Leicester, Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker also offered his condolences on Twitter.