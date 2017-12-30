Sport Soccer

Saturday 30 December 2017

Tributes pour in following the death of former Ireland underage manager Sean McCaffrey, aged 58

Sean McCaffrey managed Ireland at underage level

Former Dundalk and Ireland underage manager Sean McCaffrey has passed away at the age of 58.

McCaffrey managed Dundalk briefly from January 2012 until July of the same year and was a founding member of his native Monaghan, who he also managed.

He played a significant role in Ireland underage football also, taking over from Brian Kerr in 2003 and managing at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level up until 2010.

During that time, McCaffrey led the U17s to the UEFA U-17 European Championships in 2008.

FAI CEO John Delaney praised Sean's involvement in Irish football by saying: "It is very sad to learn of the passing of Sean McCaffrey, who was truly an inspirational character and someone who made a difference at all levels of the game.

"From his early days with Monaghan United to serving as an FAI Development Officer in the north east of the country and through to his masterful handling of the Republic of Ireland Under 19, Under 18 and Under 17 teams, he covered so much.

"While many people will rightly praise Sean for leading his Under 17 team in 2008 to the European Championships in Turkey, his real legacy lies with the numbers of players that he helped produce for the men's senior team, which was well into double figures and included the likes of Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy, Darren Randolph and Aiden McGeady.

"Quite simply, Sean McCaffrey was a football man. He was passionate about the development of the game, he drove Irish football on, and he was always the same, whether he was dealing with a schoolboy starting out or one of the country's elite players.

"We send our deepest condolences to Sean's family and friends at this time and we will remember Sean's contribution to Irish football with a special presentation in the new year."

