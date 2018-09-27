Sport Soccer

Thursday 27 September 2018

Tributes pour in following the death of award-winning sports writer James Lawton

James Lawton passed away, aged 75
James Lawton passed away, aged 75

Tributes have been paid to award-winning sports writer James Lawton, who died suddenly today.

Formally chief sports writer of the Independent and the Express in England, Lawton (75) was most recently a columnist with the Irish Independent. He was due to have a piece on Paul Pogba in tomorrow's edition of the paper.

Lawton was born in Flintshire in England and began his career in the Flintshire Leader before moving onto the Daily Telegraph in 1963.

He went on to work in the Sun, the Express and the Independent while he also spent time abroad in the Vancouver Sun.

He won numerous awards in his career, including Sports Journalist of the Year in 2010.

"Very sad to have to report that the great James Lawton has died suddenly today at his retirement haven in Italy. Great sports writer, great friend, great companion on the road. Funeral arrangements to come. RIP Jim," said Jeff Powell from the Mail on Twitter.

