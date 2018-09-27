Tributes pour in following the death of award-winning sports writer James Lawton

Tributes have been paid to award-winning sports writer James Lawton, who died suddenly today.

Formally chief sports writer of the Independent and the Express in England, Lawton (75) was most recently a columnist with the Irish Independent. He was due to have a piece on Paul Pogba in tomorrow's edition of the paper.

Lawton was born in Flintshire in England and began his career in the Flintshire Leader before moving onto the Daily Telegraph in 1963.

He went on to work in the Sun, the Express and the Independent while he also spent time abroad in the Vancouver Sun.

He won numerous awards in his career, including Sports Journalist of the Year in 2010.

"Very sad to have to report that the great James Lawton has died suddenly today at his retirement haven in Italy. Great sports writer, great friend, great companion on the road. Funeral arrangements to come. RIP Jim," said Jeff Powell from the Mail on Twitter.

Very sad to have to report that the great James Lawton has died suddenly today at his retirement haven in Italy. Great sports writer, great friend, great companion on the road. Funeral arrangements to come. RIP Jim — Jeff Powell (@jeffpowell_Mail) September 27, 2018 So sad to hear this. One of the greatest and nicest men in our industry. — Vincent Hogan (@Vincent_Hogan) September 27, 2018 Was still being blurbed on back page of Irish Independent this morning. Great writer and a lovely man — aidan o'hara (@oharaa) September 27, 2018 Grim news; the wonderful sports writer Jim Lawton has passed away. He was not only a gifted wordsmith, but he had the ability to deliver his perfectly crafted prose at breakneck speed. This made him the best. Proud to work with him. Jim was a true great.@JimLawtonTweets #RIP pic.twitter.com/UIrpD94Fln — DES KELLY (@DesKellyBTS) September 27, 2018 I grew up reading James Lawton in the Irish Indo, this is very sad. RIP. https://t.co/BUtgk86PRT — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) September 27, 2018 just seen on Twitter that James Lawton has passed away, a great sports journalist, who wasn't afraid of calling out the jingoism of many English journalists. Great football man... RIP — Jim A (@JimAllen71) September 27, 2018

