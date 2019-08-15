Tributes pour in following passing of Roy Keane's father 'Mossie'

TRIBUTES have been paid to Maurice 'Mossie' Keane, the father of Irish football star, Roy Keane, who has passed away in Cork.

Mr Keane, a father of five, suffered a stroke last year and was undergoing treatment in St Finbarr's Hospital.

It is understood he had been in poor health for the past ten months. He died in the Heather Care facility on Wednesday evening.

Mr Keane became a famous figure in Cork due to his pride in the remarkable sporting accomplishments of his son - and would regularly

attend Old Trafford to see Roy captain Manchester United in their heyday under Alex Ferguson.

He famously carried a large sheaf of photographs with him and would often challenge people to identify the famous Irish and English football stars, both current and historic, he was snapped with.

Mr Keane - previously worked at the Sunbeam plant in Blackpool - was thrilled to meet a number of Manchester United stars who visited Cork on trips home with his son.

These included French striker Eric Cantona. Mr Keane originally lived with his wife, Marie, in Mayfield before relocating to Rathpeacon to a property purchased for them by Roy Keane in the 1990s.

The couple have a total of five children - Roy, Denis, Johnson, Pat and Hilary.

However, Mr Keane maintained his strong links to Mayfield and Dillons Cross throughout his life, regularly socialising in the area.

He was closely associated with the pub, The Kerryman's, where he would regale friends with stories about his son, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

His son, Roy, began his football career with Rockmount before moving to Cobh Ramblers and then famously being signed by Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

Mossie Keane made headlines in 1993 with his pride in various interviews at his son breaking the English transfer record with his move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester United despite attempts by Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal to clinch his signing.

Mossie Keane's removal will take place tomorrow (Friday) and his Requiem Mass is expected to take place on Saturday.

Online Editors