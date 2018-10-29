Five people, including Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, died when a helicopter crashed near the King Power Stadium, the club has confirmed in a statement.

Tributes pour in as Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed among five dead in helicopter crash

Leicestershire Police said the others who died in the helicopter crash were Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were members of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Vichai, a father of four and founder of duty-free giant King Power International, is a huge favourite with the club's fans after he bought the unfancied side from central England in 2010 and they went on to stun the soccer world by beating odds of 5,000/1 to win the Premier League title in 2016.

Tributes have poured in following the confirmation of the death of Leicester City chairman and King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Supporters pay tribute at Leicester City Foootbal Club following a helicopter used by club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashing into flames in a car park near the stadium shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday evening. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

English Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore in a statement:

"Vichai was a gentleman who graced the game with his civility and charm and we will miss him enormously. His impact on Leicester - the football club and city - will be remembered forever."

Supporters pay tribute at Leicester City Foootbal Club following a helicopter used by club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashing into flames in a car park near the stadium shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday evening. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. A man that was loved and adored... . "

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport!"

REFILE - CORRECTING ID Visitors take photos in front of a mural representing Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan, after the helicopter of the Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after their match, in the centre of Leicester, Britain, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Leicester City football fans pay their respects outside the football stadium, after the helicopter of the club owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after the match, in Leicester, Britain, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Leicester City's Austria defender Christian Fuchs tweeted a photo of himself with a smiling Vichai and the words "THANK YOU".

Meanwhile, Leicester City and England defender Ben Chilwell wrote: "I can't believe it. I'm heartbroken to hear that no-one survived the crash yesterday. Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing. What he did for not just this football club but for Leicester as a city is incredible. He bought us all together."

Leicester City's England defender Harry Maguire said: "Words can't describe how I feel. A truly great, kind loving man who will missed so much by everyone."

Leicester and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison tweeted: "Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday. Life isn't fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss".

Leicester City football fans pay their respects outside the football stadium, after the helicopter of the club owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after the match, in Leicester, Britain, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah simply wrote: "A truly sad day for football."

Leicester's opponents on Saturday West Ham United released a statement, saying: "We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at this sad and tragic time. His immense contribution to Leicester City FC, the city of Leicester and English football will never be forgotten. Our condolences also go to the other families affected by the tragedy."

Visitors take photos in front of a mural representing Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, after the helicopter of the club owner crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after their match, in the centre of Leicester, Britain, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Finally, Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy wrote:

"Struggling to find the right words. But to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you."

Leicester City football fans pay their respects outside the football stadium, after the helicopter of the club owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after the match, in Leicester, Britain, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Crash

The helicopter came down yards from the King Power Stadium's grandstands in a club car park.

According to witnesses, the helicopter had barely cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

John Butcher, who was near the stadium at the time of the crash, told the BBC his nephew saw the helicopter spiral out of control apparently due to a faulty rear propeller.

"Within a second it dropped like a stone to the floor ... Luckily it did spiral for a little while and everybody sort of ran, sort of scattered. As far as we are aware nobody around the car park was caught up in this problem."

After pumping millions of pounds into the club, Vichai helped steer Leicester back into the top flight in 2014 before they stunned the sport by beating the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to become champions of England.

Hundreds of fans laid flowers, football shirts and scarves outside the stadium in tribute to Vichai on Sunday morning.

"He's put so much money into the club. He has brought the club up from receivership, put the money in, built the team, won the Premiership," 68-year-old fan Richard Mobbs told Reuters.

"The future is looking bright or at least it was looking bright."

The full statement issued by Leicester City Football Club confirming the death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha says:

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss.

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy.

"A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday October 30 for supporters wishing to pay their respects.

"Supporters unable to visit King Power Stadium that wish to leave a message can do so through an online book of condolence, which will be made available via lcfc.com in due course.

"Both Tuesday's First Team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and the Development Squad fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed.

"Everyone at the Club has been truly touched by the remarkable response of the football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time."

