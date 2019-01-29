Tributes paid to talented young soccer player who passed away aged 21

Tributes have been paid to a talented young soccer player who has passed away at the age of 21.

Westport United's Adam Mulchrone died at Mayo University Hospital on Sunday after falling ill.

Adam was a key player for Westport and was recently nominated for young player of the year at Mayo Football League awards.

Westport chairman Myles Staunton, said: "The club is shocked and deeply saddened to hear this terrible news.

Westport GAA club wish to express our sincere condolences to Westport United F.C and to the family and friends of Adam Mulchrone on there tragic loss. May he rest in peace. — Westport GAA (@westportgaa) January 29, 2019 Strand celtic FC extends deepest sympathy to the family of Adam Mulchrone on his untimely and sad passing and to all his club colleagues at @WestportUtdAFC . R.I.P. — Strand Celtic FC (@StrandCelticFC) January 29, 2019 We would like to pass on our condolences to all at @WestportUtdAFC and to the family & friends of Adam Mulchrone. May he Rest In Peace — Carrick United (@CarrickUnited) January 28, 2019 Mark of Respect for Adam Mulchrone



As a mark of respect to Adam Mulchrone, Westport Utd all matches in the Westaro Masters League on Wednesday next are postponed.



The FAInet workshop scheduled for Solar 21 Park,... https://t.co/msuK063a4a — MayoFootballLeague (@mayoleague) January 28, 2019 We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of @WestportUtdAFC & @ITSligoFootball player Adam Mulchrone on his sudden passing.



May he rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/UyS4oWlNuK — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 28, 2019 Everyone at Castlebar Celtic was devastated to hear about the sudden passing of Adam Mulchrone. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Adam's family and friends, as well as all @WestportUtdAFC https://t.co/cktHHR2c81 — Castlebar Celtic (@CelticCastlebar) January 28, 2019

"On the football pitch, Adam was a key member of our flagship Super League team and was an exciting and skilful player whose talents were recognised recently when he was nominated as 'Young Player of the Year' at the Mayo Football League awards.

"Off the pitch he was a quietly spoken, self assured and modest young man, who was a credit to his family and who was hugely respected by his fellow players and indeed all supporters within the club.

"Naturally, the players and the backroom staff of our Super League team are devastated and the club will provide all the help and support it can to help the players come to terms with this terrible news.

"On behalf of all of our club members and the close knit family of Westport United, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Adam's family and wish to assure them that Adam will always be remembered as a very special member of our club."

Westport manager Pádraig Burns added: "There are no words that can come close to describing the feeling of devastation and heartbreak in our team.

"We trained on Saturday and Adam was with us and we were looking forward to a big Connacht Cup game on Sunday and then everything just paled into insignificance when we heard what had happened Adam.

"He was just the most genuine, decent and such a respectful young man who we all loved dearly. He was a quiet young man but when he got on to a football pitch he did his talking with his boots.

"Adam was one of the most skilful and technically accomplished footballers that I had the pleasure of working with and I have no doubt that he would have gone on to have had a hugely distinguished career with Westport United.

"All our thoughts at this time are with his family members and they can rest assured that we will never forget Adam and the joy that he brought to all of our lives."

Online Editors