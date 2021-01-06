Mike Summerbee paid tribute to "a lovely, humble man" and Manchester City's "greatest footballer" following the death of former team-mate Colin Bell.

City announced Bell had "passed away peacefully" yesterday afternoon aged 74 after a "short, non-Covid related illness". Former England international Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966, helping secure promotion to the top flight. Bell was one of City's standout players as they edged out Manchester United to win the First Division title in 1968.

FA Cup success followed in 1969 as well as two more trophies in 1970 - the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup. Bell was the club's top scorer three times. He got the nickname 'The King of the Kippax' after one of the terraces at their former Maine Road home, and has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium following a fans' vote.

Flamboyant

Winger Summerbee played alongside Bell in City's flamboyant team, and remembered his humility despite all of the plaudits.

"He was a huge star for Manchester City, but you would never have known it," said Summerbee. "I always believe he never knew how good he actually was. He was just the greatest footballer we have ever had. Kevin De Bruyne reminds me a lot of Colin in the way he plays and the way he is as a person."

Summerbee, now a club ambassador, added: "He was adored by the City fans and for our supporters to say he is the best they have ever seen, you don't get a better compliment than that, do you?"

Alongside Bell and Summerbee, forward Francis Lee was part of City's memorable 'Holy Trinity'.

Lee felt Bell "goes into the top five City players of all time - only in the last 10, 15 years has anyone else come along who can take that mantle."

Defender Tommy Booth broke into the City team as a 17-year-old, going on to captain the team in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

"For me it was a privilege to play alongside him and share in so many special moments," said Booth. "And but for that terrible injury in 1975, goodness knows what he would have gone on to achieve. He was simply the complete player and no-one will ever, ever forget what he did for our club. Colin the King. That says it all."

Former City goalkeeper Joe Corrigan felt Bell was "irreplaceable - he was a once-in-a-generation talent."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said Bell was "a player held in the highest regard" and "the passage of time does little to erase the memories of his genius".

Rivals United also paid tribute: "All of us at ManUtd are deeply saddened by the passing of Colin Bell, a true footballing legend. Condolences to Colin's loved ones and everyone at ManCity."

Former England striker Gary Lineker said: "One of my favourite players when I was growing up. Terrific box to box midfielder. A real gem for ManCity and England. #RIPColin."

Bell leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.

Tributes will be paid at City's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against rivals United at Old Trafford tonight, with players set to wear a retro number eight shirt before kick-off.

