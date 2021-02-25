| 5.5°C Dublin

Tributes paid after father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker dies in Brazil

Fluminense have expressed their condolences after the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Phil Noble/PA) Expand

Fluminense have expressed their condolences after the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Phil Noble/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Brazilian club Fluminense have expressed their condolences following the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.

Liverpool have been contacted but have yet to comment.

Condolences have been paid following the death of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker&rsquo;s father (Paul Ellis/PA) Expand

Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Alisson’s brother Muriel, 34, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

PA Media

