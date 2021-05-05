Irish football is mourning the death of Alan McLoughlin, the man whose famous goal in Belfast secured qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

Manchester-born McLoughlin has passed away at the age of 54 after a battle with kidney cancer.

He won 42 caps for Ireland, breaking into Jack Charlton’s squad for Italia ’90 to start his journey.

But the ex-Swindon, Southampton and Portsmouth midfielder will always be remembered for his impact sub role on a fiery night at Windsor Park in November 1993. His late leveller silenced the home support on a night of rancour, thus securing the point that sent Charlton’s side to the USA.

McLoughlin hadn’t figured in the qualifying campaign until that juncture, although he was included in every squad that he was available for.

Ray Houghton led the tributes to his former team-mate.

“He was a genuinely lovely, lovely man who loved football,” said Houghton. “He came on for me (in Belfast) funnily enough. When he scored that goal, the emotions that ran through the players and for him as an individual to score a goal that takes your country through to a World Cup is very, very special.

“He will forever be remembered for that goal. There’s not one person I know, who played with Alan or against him, who would have a bad word to say about him.”

Paul McGrath referenced how he first met McLoughlin in the formative stages of their respective careers at Manchester United.

“We also had a lot of successes and laughs with the Irish team. So sad for Alan’s family and friends,” he tweeted.

Damien Duff came into the Ireland squad just as McLoughlin’s career was winding down. “Alan was an absolute gentleman, a class act,” he said.

McLoughlin is survived by his wife Deby and his daughters Abby and Megan.