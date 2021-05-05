| 3.2°C Dublin

Tributes flow for McLoughlin – the hero of Windsor Park

Alan McLoughlin celebrates after the match in which he scored the goal against Northern Ireland in Belfast which sent the Republic of Ireland to the World Cup in 1994. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Irish football is mourning the death of Alan McLoughlin, the man whose famous goal in Belfast secured qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

Manchester-born McLoughlin has passed away at the age of 54 after a battle with kidney cancer.

